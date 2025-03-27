Consumer commission orders LIC to pay Rs 12.5 lakh in insurance claim dispute in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) should compensate complainants Bhagya and Nagaraj after the insurer denied an insurance claim related to their late brother’s policies, citing a deficiency in service.

Bhagya and Nagaraj had filed a complaint against LIC officials, including the first respondent, the zonal manager of LIC of India in Hyderabad, and the second respondent, the senior divisional manager of LIC India at the Shivamogga divisional office, along with others.

The complainants stated that their late brother, Shivu, had purchased 10 insurance policies with a sum assured of Rs 1 lakh each and one policy worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Following Shivu’s death due to a heart attack, the complainants approached LIC to claim the insurance amount, submitting all required documents. However, LIC rejected the claim, arguing that the deceased had concealed pre-existing medical conditions at the time of purchasing the policies. Citing this as a violation of policy terms and conditions, the respondents informed the complainants that the claim stood invalid.

Subsequently, Bhagya and Nagaraj filed a case with the district consumer commission, which issued notices to LIC and the named officials. While some respondents, including the first respondent, failed to appear before the commission, the second respondent attended the proceedings through legal representation. LIC’s legal counsel contended that the complainants had deliberately suppressed information about Shivu’s prior health conditions and fraudulently obtained 11 insurance policies.

The counsel further argued that the rejection of the claim was in line with LIC’s policy terms and that the insurer had not committed any deficiency in service.