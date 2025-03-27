Did ‘adjustment politics’ come back to bite BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BENGALURU: Has BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who in the past accused former CM BS Yediyurappa and party state president BY Vijayendra of having a tacit understanding with Congress, himself erred by raising the honeytrap issue to help a section of ruling party members, especially Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna?

Yatnal, a former Union minister, has always accused Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra of indulging in adjustment politics. He has also accused the father-son duo of indulging in corruption and dynasty politics. According to Tumakuru Rural MLA B Suresh Gowda of the BJP, Yatnal exposed himself in the floor of the House on March 21. Raising the honeytrap issue is one of the factors that damaged Yatnal’s image, Gowda told The New Indian Express.

Recalling the turn of events in the Assembly on March 21, Gowda said that Yatnal raised the honeytrap issue and dragged Rajanna’s name after he got a chit from the treasury benches. Yatnal went through the contents of the chit and soon after, demanded a CBI probe into the alleged honeytrap and blackmail attempts targeting elected representatives in the state. The issue was then raised by Rajanna, Gowda said.