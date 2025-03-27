Expulsion is not new to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s anti-party and anti-minority remarks often stir controversy in the political circles. And Wednesday’s expulsion from the party for alleged anti-party statements, too, is not new for the former Union minister, as this is the third time in his political career that he has been expelled from the party.

Interestingly, of the three expulsions, he was expelled twice for raising revolt against party leaders, primarily former CM BS Yediyurappa and other prominent leaders. Yatnal was first expelled in 2009 for making allegations against Yediyurappa and present Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje.

Though he rejoined the party, he was once again expelled in 2016 when he contested the MLC election as an Independent candidate by going against GS Nyamagouda, the official party candidate. Interestingly, he won the election despite going against the party.

For the second time, Yatnal was reinducted again and was given a ticket to contest in the 2018 Assembly elections.