Expulsion is not new to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s anti-party and anti-minority remarks often stir controversy in the political circles. And Wednesday’s expulsion from the party for alleged anti-party statements, too, is not new for the former Union minister, as this is the third time in his political career that he has been expelled from the party.
Interestingly, of the three expulsions, he was expelled twice for raising revolt against party leaders, primarily former CM BS Yediyurappa and other prominent leaders. Yatnal was first expelled in 2009 for making allegations against Yediyurappa and present Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje.
Though he rejoined the party, he was once again expelled in 2016 when he contested the MLC election as an Independent candidate by going against GS Nyamagouda, the official party candidate. Interestingly, he won the election despite going against the party.
For the second time, Yatnal was reinducted again and was given a ticket to contest in the 2018 Assembly elections.
BSY brings him back
Interestingly, it was Yediyurappa who brought Yatnal back to the party and offered a ticket. “ This was done even by going against the wishes of several local party leaders. But Yediyurappa offered him a ticket as some people convinced Yediyurappa that if Yatnal is taken into the party, the winning prospects are high as he will help in consolidating Hindu votes”, said a BJP leader.
Now, in 2025, the party has expelled him again for six years for openly making allegations against Yediyurappa and his son BY Vijayendra, who is the state president of BJP.
BJP insiders believe that Yatnal’s uncontrolled statements against the party leaders have put the party in a tight spot and in an embarrassing situation on several occasions. “He was given a warning by the party to control himself, but he never cared and continued to do whatever he felt like,” the leader said.
A few days ago, Yatnal had brushed aside reports that he plans to float a new regional party. Yatnal had said that he will remain in the party but will set right things in order to repair it. But today, the party has expelled him.
The decision to expel Yatnal has been welcomed by several BJP leaders. “The decision should have been taken long ago which could have prevented the party from facing more embarrassment. But better late than never. The decision will send a message to others who revolt against the party,” the party leader said.