If there is a ‘scam’, will stop smart meter project, says Karnataka Energy minister

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George on Wednesday ruled out any scam in the smart meter project being implemented in the state by Uttar Pradesh-based Rajashree Electricals and fixing the cost at Rs 4,998 per meter and a service charge of Rs 75 per month. “If there is any irregularity and details regarding it are submitted, the project will be stopped and tenders cancelled accordingly. The government has the power to do it,” he told reporters.
Leaders of BJP and JDS had alleged a Rs 15,568-crore scam in the implementation of the smart meter project in the state from April 1.
George said Rajashree Electricals is not a blacklisted company. “The company was barred from implementing any project for two years by the Uttar Pradesh government. During that time the company started work in other states. But in Karnataka, when the company entered into an agreement, the two-year bar on it had ended,” he said.
Not wanting to comment on why the company was barred, he said, all procedures have been followed as per the KTPP Act while awarding the contract. The allegation is politically motivated. It is for the Opposition parties to show the Rs 15,000 crore scam with proof. The meter cost has been fixed based on a calculation -- It has been calculated for one year, assuming four lakh new consumers are added annually to BESCOM limits and 3.94 lakh consumers to other ESCOMs.
The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) charge has been calculated for 10 years. The smart meter project is being implemented as per the KERC Act and Centre’s guidelines. It was notified in September after which a technical evaluation was done. In December, orders for implementation were issued. Details were put on public domain in September last, he said.
“If the government had vested interests, then like other states, it would have imposed smart meters on all consumers in the state at one go. Consumers have a choice of opting for postpaid or prepaid meters,” George said.
Justifying the cost, George said, the tendering process of Karnataka is different from other states. Other states have implemented the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), but Karnataka hasn’t. Tenders and rates fixed in other states include the meter cost, technology and service charges.
On why only Rajashree was chosen and consumers not given the option to procure meters from the open market, George said the company met all requirements under KW-4 and other terms and conditions. Rajashree works in other states also.