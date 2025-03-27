If there is a ‘scam’, will stop smart meter project, says Karnataka Energy minister

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George on Wednesday ruled out any scam in the smart meter project being implemented in the state by Uttar Pradesh-based Rajashree Electricals and fixing the cost at Rs 4,998 per meter and a service charge of Rs 75 per month. “If there is any irregularity and details regarding it are submitted, the project will be stopped and tenders cancelled accordingly. The government has the power to do it,” he told reporters.

Leaders of BJP and JDS had alleged a Rs 15,568-crore scam in the implementation of the smart meter project in the state from April 1.

George said Rajashree Electricals is not a blacklisted company. “The company was barred from implementing any project for two years by the Uttar Pradesh government. During that time the company started work in other states. But in Karnataka, when the company entered into an agreement, the two-year bar on it had ended,” he said.

Not wanting to comment on why the company was barred, he said, all procedures have been followed as per the KTPP Act while awarding the contract. The allegation is politically motivated. It is for the Opposition parties to show the Rs 15,000 crore scam with proof. The meter cost has been fixed based on a calculation -- It has been calculated for one year, assuming four lakh new consumers are added annually to BESCOM limits and 3.94 lakh consumers to other ESCOMs.