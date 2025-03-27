KSRTC to operate 2,000 additional buses for Karnataka's Ugadi

BENGALURU: In view of Ugadi and Ramzan festival on March 30 and 31 respectively, KSRTC will be operating 2,000 extra buses from Bengaluru to various places in addition to the existing schedules from March 28 to 30.

Later, special buses will be operated from various places of Intra and Interstate places to Bengaluru on March 31. The KRSTC, in a press release, stated that passengers can book computerized reservation tickets in advance for the special buses and the reserved passengers should note the place of boarding in their reservation ticket. Passengers can book tickets online by logging on to www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in or by visiting KSRTC booking counters in Karnataka and other States.

Additional buses will be operated to the below-mentioned places:

* Special buses from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places.

* Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

* All premier Special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Khozikode and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala states.

* Advance Reservation of tickets can be booked through the booking counters established by KSRTC at important cities of neighbouring States i.e. Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puduchery, Maharashtra and Goa State.

* For more details, visit www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in