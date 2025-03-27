Man murders wife, stuffs body in suitcase in Karnataka before fleeing to Pune

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman, Gauri Khedekar alias Gauri Anil Sambrekar, was murdered by her husband, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar (36), at their house in Doddakammanahalli.
After stabbing his wife to death, the accused stuffed her body inside a suitcase and cleaned the bloodstains in the house. The suitcase was found in the bathroom.
In a swift operation, police arrested Rakesh in Pune based on his mobile phone location. A team from the South East division police has left for Pune to bring him back to Bengaluru.
The incident came to light after the house owner called the South East division control room around 5:30 pm on Thursday, informing them about the murder. The police had to break open the door to enter the house.
The couple, originally from Maharashtra, had been staying in a rented house on the first floor of a residential complex for the past month. Rakesh, a project manager in a private firm, was working from home, while Gauri, a graduate, was searching for a job.
The murder is believed to have occurred on Wednesday. After killing his wife, Rakesh reportedly called his in-laws in Maharashtra and informed them about the murder. He also called one of his friends, claiming that his wife had died by suicide. The house owner was requested to check on them and found the doors locked from the outside. He then alerted the police.
The jurisdictional Hulimavu police have registered a case and are investigating further.