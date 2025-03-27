Man murders wife, stuffs body in suitcase in Karnataka before fleeing to Pune

The incident came to light after the house owner called the South East division control room around 5:30 pm on Thursday, informing them about the murder. The police had to break open the door to enter the house.

The couple, originally from Maharashtra, had been staying in a rented house on the first floor of a residential complex for the past month. Rakesh, a project manager in a private firm, was working from home, while Gauri, a graduate, was searching for a job.

The murder is believed to have occurred on Wednesday. After killing his wife, Rakesh reportedly called his in-laws in Maharashtra and informed them about the murder. He also called one of his friends, claiming that his wife had died by suicide. The house owner was requested to check on them and found the doors locked from the outside. He then alerted the police.

The jurisdictional Hulimavu police have registered a case and are investigating further.