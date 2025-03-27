Satish-HDK Delhi meet triggers murmurs in political corridors 

BELAGAVI: A meeting between PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy, an arch-rival of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in New Delhi has raised many eyebrows.

The duo meeting in the national capital comes at a time when the honeytrap issue is raging. Satish played down his meeting with Kumaraswamy and former PM Deve Gowda in Delhi on Wednesday, stating that he held discussions on developmental issues concerning Karnataka.

Satish did not disclose the political issues he might have discussed with Kumaraswamy but went on to keep the media on tenterhooks, assuring that he would disclose more about his Delhi visit once he lands in Bengaluru. Satish met Gowda and Kumaraswamy at the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. A few days ago in Belagavi, Satish had underlined the need to expose the ‘CD factory’ in the state which is involved in honeytrapping elected representatives.

Reacting to Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s statement about an attempt made to honeytrap him, Satish said a probe would proceed if Rajanna files a police complaint.

Satish said that he also met Gadkari and urged him to help expedite highway works in Karnataka. Later, Satish also held discussions with Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna and requested him to take necessary measures to complete all ongoing railway projects in the state in a brisk manner.

According to sources, Satish also met AICC General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in Delhi and held discussions about the political developments in the state. Satish is expected to return to Bengaluru on Thursday evening.