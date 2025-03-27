Smart meters cost high owing to ESCOMs’ dues: Karnataka Energy minister

BENGALURU: Smart meters cost in Karnataka is the highest in the country as the state is unable to get the Centre’s subsidy. Ensuring that there are no pending bills with Energy Supply Companies Limited (escoms) is one of the conditions for getting the subsidy.

According to the energy department, various government agencies owe Rs 8662.37-crore to escoms. The rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) department owes Rs 4,470.82 crore, followed by the urban development department Rs 2,223.01 crore. Compared to last year, the total dues increased by 60.25% (Rs 3,256.37 crore).

Energy Minister KJ George on Wednesday said many government agencies have not cleared their dues to ESCOMs. Because of this, the state government is unable to implement the Union government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to reduce the meter cost.

Under RDSS, the Union government offers 15% or Rs 900 subsidy per metre (whichever is higher) and an additional 7.5% subsidy for bulk installation of smart meters. George said, “Had we been able to implement RDSS and follow the tendering process that other states follow, then consumers in Karnataka would pay only Rs 116 per month, per meter. We are also unable to give a written undertaking to the Union government by when the dues will be cleared. We cannot force the government agencies to clear their dues or say that if bills are not cleared, power supply will be cut.”