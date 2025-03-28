‘BJP brass clueless about defeat in N Karnataka’: Basangouda Patil Yatnal

BENGALURU: A day after he was expelled from the BJP for six years, former Union Minister and Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that the party high command is clueless about its defeat in the North Karnataka, where it has a very strong voter base, particularly Panchamasali Lingayats.

Yatnal was expelled for violating the party discipline. Taking to ‘X’, Yatnal said that the party ignored the adjustment politics that resulted in the defeat of the BJP candidate in the bypolls in Shiggaon which was held by former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

He said the failure of the party to aggressively counter the policies of the Congress government led to its defeat in the bypolls, a factor conveniently ignored by the high command.

“The infighting, undercurrents & adjustment politics will take the party to a new low in Karnataka unless reforms are undertaken,” he said and added that he will continue to abide and work by the principle of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last in letter, spirit & practice’.