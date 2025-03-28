Drinking water pipeline in Bengaluru park bursts, area flooded

BENGALURU: Residents of three major streets in Basavanagudi got a nasty shock on Thursday evening when gallons of water flowed furiously for over an hour from the Bugle Rock Park creating traffic snarls and making walking a dangerous affair. A 60-year-old water pipeline burst, causing this situation.

Visitors to the popular eateries on East Anjaneya Road, Police Station Road and DVG Road were left wondering what was happening. The water flowed onto roads, flooded entrances of shops, and vehicles parked around.

VN Gurudas, Founder & President of Awake Vishwa Seva Foundation, which takes up social and environmental causes said, “The city is gasping for Cauvery water and such wastage is criminal. Water kept leaking for nearly two-three hours and no staff of this park manned by BBMP were around to stop the leakage. I was passing through the area with my family and was shocked. I took videos to bring it to the attention of all.”

By2Coffee founder K Krishna Ullal, too said the water flow lasted for three hours. Vinayaka, cashier here, was asked by visitors later if it had rained heavily.

Ram Prashanth Manohar, BWSSB Chairman told TNIE, “These are old areas of Bengaluru. A 60-year-old water pipeline, made of cast iron, had burst causing the flow. It was attended to by the staff.” He claimed the issue was rectified within 15 minutes. The chairman added, “Due to shortage of funds we could not replace these pipes earlier. But now under the unaccounted for water project, all the pipelines in these areas will be replaced. Ductile iron pipes are far better. Such leaks will never happen then.”