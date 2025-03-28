India’s semiconductor demand to cross $100 billion by 2030: S Krishnan

BENGALURU: Currently valued at $45-50 billion, India’s semiconductor demand is expected to reach $100-110 billion by 2030, S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said. He was speaking at the first ‘Nano Electronics Roadshow’ held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on Thursday, where he underscored the critical role of MeitY’s Nano Centres in fostering innovation and talent development, stating that the government is building a semiconductor-ready workforce of 85,000 professionals.

Krishnan highlighted that currently, nearly 70-75% of investments in major semiconductor facilities come from taxpayer money, making every Indian a stakeholder in this mission. With 20% of the global semiconductor design workforce based in India, Krishnan said the success of the India Semiconductor Mission is a shared responsibility of the government, industry, and academia.

To further strengthen India’s semiconductor ecosystem, the senior official announced that the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme is being expanded beyond startups and MSMEs to attract global talent and co-invest with venture capitalists. “The initiative aims to scale up semiconductor design and manufacturing by bringing in international expertise and funding, aligning with the India Semiconductor Mission, one of the world’s largest subsidy and grant programs,” Krishnan said.

Four MoUs signed

To accelerate semiconductor research, technology commercialisation, and industry-driven innovation, four MoUs were signed during the event.

IISc Bengaluru signed two MoUs, each with KAS Technologies and Antigone Solutions Private Limited.

Sessions on emerging Nano technology

The event also hosted sessions on “Future of Packaging,” “Nanoelectronics - Quantum Technology Interface,” and “A Nano Perspective of Space.” During the session “A Nano Perspective of Space,” Dr V Narayanan, Chair of ISRO, highlighted the critical role of nano-electronics in advancing space technology.