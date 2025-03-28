Karnataka Cabinet amends policy to help data entities

BENGALURU: In a significant push in making Karnataka a major data centre destination, the state government has removed the 5 MW cap for data entities to be eligible for green power tariff reimbursement (up to Rs 1.25 crore).

The state cabinet on Thursday approved an amendment to the Karnataka Data Centre Policy 2022-27. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said it was also decided to give 100% exemption from the electricity duty for five years from the date of the certification issued by the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, IT/BT and Science and Technology departments.

The cabinet approved a revised placement criterion and funding pattern under ‘Nipuna Karnataka’, an skill-imparting initiative to guarantee employability of youth in industries. A partnering company must ensure the placement of at least 70% of trained youth. Placements can be in a phased manner over eight months after course completion.

If placements are less than 70% at the end of eight months, the partner organisation must mandatorily organise a refresher course (at its own cost) to facilitate placements. After the end of the refresher course, the company should ensure that at least 40% of the trainees are placed.

However, there is no obligation to place all the trainees that have undergone reskilling. If trainees choose not to join after receiving an offer letter, the partner organisation will not be held liable. The government will release funds to these companies in tranches with 25% on approval of the proposal, 50% on placing first 35% of the batch and remaining 25% on full placement of the remaining 35% of the batch at the end of eight months. If a partnering organisation fails to place at least 40% of trainees even after the refresher course, the company has to fully refund the amount to the government.