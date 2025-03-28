Now, get prasada from 14 temples at your doorstep

BENGALURU: Under the State Government’s e-prasada initiative, devotees can order temple prasada online and get it delivered at their doorstep. Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday said they have started a trial run, where devotees can book their prasada from 14 temples, and it will be delivered in 3-4 days.

The Muzrai Department will provide the service in collaboration with Common Services Centres (CSC) e-Governance Services India Ltd — the access point for delivery of various egovernance initiatives. Devotees can order prasada online through the CSC website (www. csc.devalayas.com) or book it by visiting the nearest CSC centre.

Launching the service here on Thursday, Reddy said, “The Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department (Muzrai) manages 35,000 temples. While people visit temples in lakhs, many cannot visit temples regularly due to various reasons.

To get them temple prasada at their doorstep, the department has decided to provide the e-prasada service in 390 ‘A’ and ‘B’ category temples.” He said that 241 prasada packets have already been delivered to the homes of devotees through CSC.

The price for each prasada packet varies from Rs 100 to Rs 200. The prasada will have sugar candy, almonds, cashews, dry grapes, sacred ash, vermilion, bilva leaves, flowers and tulasi. Along with this, a pocket-sized laminated photograph of the deity, a dollar, and sacred thread will be delivered with the packet along with the literature on temple’s significance.