Only 29 per cent of vehicles fix HSRP in Karnataka, deadline likely to be extended

BENGALURU: With the official deadline to install High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) coming to an end on March 31, only 29 per cent of the nearly 2 crore vehicles have affixed them. The state government issued a notification in August 2023 to fix the HSRP before November 2023 on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, citing that these new number plates are affixed with many features that enhance vehicle security, prevent thefts and misuse of vehicles, and increase law enforcement efficiency.

Due to poor response, the deadline was extended multiple times since 2023, with the latest one ending on March 31. According to the state transport department, Karnataka has nearly 2 crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, which need to get HSRP affixed. Of this, around 58 lakh vehicles have fallen in line till date.

An official from the transport department told TNIE that they have extended the deadline to install HSRP multiple times, but the low rate of compliance continues.

“Early last year, we announced that the deadline will not be extended any further and those who do not affix HSRP will be slapped with fines. Fearing enforcement, many started booking HSRP and got them affixed on their vehicles.

However, we couldn’t start enforcing the same as there was a petition in court challenging the HSRP implementation in the state, and we had to maintain status quo and not take any precipitative action,” the official explained, hinting that there is no option but to extend the deadline once again.