Power bill to burn a seven per cent hole in your pocket from April 1

BENGALURU: From April 1, electricity consumers will have to pay 7% extra on their bills. Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Thursday issued orders stating that the per unit charge has been reduced for domestic and industrial consumers in different slabs, while the fixed charge has been increased by Rs 25 across the board.

This is against the demand of Energy Supply Companies Limited (ESCOMs), seeking a 7% hike in retail power tariff.

In addition to the revised tariff, consumers will continue to pay 36 paise more per unit as pension and gratuity surcharge (government’s contribution) as per KERC orders issued on March 19.

KERC said that for this financial year, there will be a single slab in tariff realisation for fixed charges and energy charges.

Energy charge down 10 paise, but...

As per the orders, energy charge (per unit/ variable charge) has been reduced by 10 paise for 2025-26 and 5 paise for 2027-28 for LT-domestic consumers; by 160 paise per unit for 2025-26 for LT-Industrial consumers; by 30 paise per unit for 2025-26 for HT-Industrial consumers; by 205 paise per unit for 2025-26 for HT commercial consumers; and by 100 paise per unit for 2025-26 for LT-Commercial installations.

According to sources in the energy department, if a domestic consumer using 250 units power per month with 3KW, who, till March 31, paid around Rs 1,900 a month, will pay over Rs 2,000 from April 1, 2025, with an additional Rs 90 as surcharge, a month.