Tiger population, migration rising, but prey base needs to improve in Karnataka

BENGALURU: While the tiger population in India and Karnataka is rising, the state’s annual tiger prey census has confirmed that the big cats are also migrating long distances across the country. The report stresses the need for undisturbed and continuous forest patches with a good prey base to facilitate such migration.

This is highlighted in Karnataka’s annual census, “Status Of Tigers, Prey and Other Mammals, in Tiger Reserves of Karnataka for 2024”, prepared by the Karnataka forest department’s tiger cell, and released on Thursday by Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre.

The report noted that tigers have travelled from 49 km to even 200-260 km in search of prey and safer habitats. It showed that while the prey base of spotted deer in Bandipur and Nagarhole is high, there is a decline in the population of other herbivores. There is also a need to improve the prey base in other tiger reserves like Kali, Bhadra and BRT, the report states.

“It is not just interesting, but also a matter of curiosity about how tigers communicate and find safe habitats over such long distances. A case study showed that a tiger which was released at one location was trying to find his way back to the spot from where it was captured, which was 360 km away,” said a forest official.