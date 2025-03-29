798 students graduate at IIM-Bangalore’s 50th convocation

BENGALURU: The world’s biggest problems are also its biggest opportunities, and technology is the key to solving them, said Dr S Somanath, Dr Vikram Sarabhai Professor at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and former Chairman of ISRO, while addressing the 50th Convocation of IIM-Bangalore (IIMB) on Friday. A total of 798 students graduated with eight of them winning gold medals at this year’s convocation.

Dr Somanath highlighted that technological evolution is now exponential and global, driven by AI, robotics, virtual reality, blockchain, and quantum sensing. These advancements, he noted, are not just enhancing industries but are also reinventing business models.

“In the coming years, robots may replace devices, digital connectivity will surge, and scarcity in power, water, and healthcare will give way to abundance. While developing nations may benefit, developed countries could face challenges due to shifting skill demands, migration, and economic disparity,” he said, urging the students to be creators of technology rather than mere adopters, stressing that India must drive innovation to remain competitive.

“As a country, we are still largely adopting technology rather than creating it. If we want to lead, we need more institutions fostering professionals who can drive technological advancements. It is your responsibility to bridge this gap,” Somanath told the graduating students.

The institute awarded degrees to 798 students across various programmes in the presence of IIMB’s Board of Governors, faculty, alumni, and staff. The graduating batch included - 18 Doctoral Programme (PhD) students, 80 from Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM), 82 from Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), 72 from Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics (PGPBA), 529 from Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and 13 from Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM) (10 received degrees, three received diplomas).