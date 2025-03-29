Bengaluru residents parched despite Cauvery Stage-V rollout

BENGALURU: Despite the commissioning of the Cauvery Stage-V project by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), hundreds of residents in Prakruthi Township, Horamavu, claim they have not received a single drop of water. With peak summer approaching, they are urging the BWSSB to take immediate action.

However, BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer (East), Channa Basavaiah, denied any issue of water supply to houses with valid connections. He acknowledged complaints about muddy water in some areas but insisted that supply was not being withheld.

When Varkey Thomas, a resident, confronted the engineer, stating that over 150 houses in Prakruthi Township had yet to receive water from their taps despite Cauvery Stage-V being operational, Basavaiah shifted the responsibility. He suggested that residents might have contacted the Project Department instead of the Maintenance Department, claiming the issue could have been resolved otherwise.

Thomas, however, refuted this, saying, “I met a BWSSB engineer named Dinesh from the maintenance wing two months ago. We even approached an additional chief engineer in the past. Yet, nothing has been done. Now, they are trying to shift the blame onto us.”

The Cauvery Stage-V project, commissioned on October 16 2024 is a Rs 5,500 crore initiative aimed at supplying 775 million litres per day to 110 villages merged into Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). BWSSM Chairman Ram Prasat had previously stated that over 20,000 residents has taken connections after the project’s launch. Officials were also directed to create awareness among house owners to apply for water and sanitary connections.