Greens worry over high number of proposals for homestays in Bandipur

MYSURU: With the increase in tourist footfall to Bandipur National Park and a growing demand for accommodation, there are many proposals to set up homestays in the woods in recent times.

Many people who own land in Mangala panchayat falling in Bandipur, have submitted more than two dozen applications seeking no-objection certificates for the construction of homestays, and a few others have applied for regularisation of unauthorised structures.

Though there are quite a few resorts operated by the government and private players over the years, and Bandipur is registering maximum carrying capacity, greens and the forest department have strongly opposed opening of homestays and construction of resorts as the tiger population has decreased.

Wildlife activist Malleshappa said the tiger population, which was 408 in 2023, has decreased to 393, which is most disturbing. He feels the reasons are heavy eco-tourism activities, increase in safari trips, human habitation and construction activities.

He said the government should get a new CD shot to know the magnitude of violations, compared to the CD made in 2012, declaring the eco-sensitive zone covering 123 villages and listing structures inside Bandipur National Park that will expose the nexus between the forest department, officials and property owners.