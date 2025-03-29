Greens worry over high number of proposals for homestays in Bandipur

MYSURU: With the increase in tourist footfall to Bandipur National Park and a growing demand for accommodation, there are many proposals to set up homestays in the woods in recent times.
Many people who own land in Mangala panchayat falling in Bandipur, have submitted more than two dozen applications seeking no-objection certificates for the construction of homestays, and a few others have applied for regularisation of unauthorised structures.
Though there are quite a few resorts operated by the government and private players over the years, and Bandipur is registering maximum carrying capacity, greens and the forest department have strongly opposed opening of homestays and construction of resorts as the tiger population has decreased.
Wildlife activist Malleshappa said the tiger population, which was 408 in 2023, has decreased to 393, which is most disturbing. He feels the reasons are heavy eco-tourism activities, increase in safari trips, human habitation and construction activities.
He said the government should get a new CD shot to know the magnitude of violations, compared to the CD made in 2012, declaring the eco-sensitive zone covering 123 villages and listing structures inside Bandipur National Park that will expose the nexus between the forest department, officials and property owners.
Wildlife activist Rajkumar said there are many applications pending before N Begur, Gopalaswamy Hills, Sargur and Hediyala panchayats for construction activities and homestays. He said the committee should reject applications if they fall under eco-sensitive zones. The greens also fear that the mounting demand for lifting night traffic ban would be a death blow to the national park, that has high wildlife density and is one of the most sought wildlife sanctuary destinations.
Meanwhile, the forest department has appealed to the revenue and panchayat raj departments to reject proposals appealing for construction of homestays in the tiger reserve. For any new tourism activities, applicants should seek permission from the Union forest and environment minister and regional commissioner, who preside over the Bandipur Eco Sensitive Zone Monitoring Committee.
ACF Naveen Kumar said they are not against farmers constructing houses and sheds for agricultural purposes, but will not allow any structures for commercial activities. He said there are many cases where outsiders have purchased and applied for permission, claiming they are locals, to carry out commercial activities. He said Bandipur has more than 200 tigers, and regulations are in place to check man-animal conflict.