In a first, GI-tagged coffee drip bags launched

BENGALURU: The Indian Coffee Board launched its new Geographical Indication (GI) tagged coffee drip bags on Friday. Just like tea bags which are convenient and easy to carry around, the newly-launched coffee drip bags are portable, except the mechanism involves pouring hot water inside the coffee bag unlike the dipping method in tea bags. The coffee bags thus brings a blissful coffee experience to every household, designed for convenience and authenticity which suits homebrewers, office and travel needs.

Bringing the richness of coffee in its pure form to coffee lovers across, the single serve, easy to brew coffee drip bags, whose beans are sourced from different parts of India, includes variants like Coorg Arabica, Chikkamagaluru Arabica, Bababuani Arabica and Arau Valley Arabica. Moreover, the coffee bags are made from biodegradable components making each buyer a conscious consumer taking a leap towards environmental consciousness and sustainability.

This innovation ensures quality and accessibility while supporting dedicated coffee farmers in India. “The main motive is to popularise GI-tagged coffee amongst domestic as well as international consumers and to promote a good coffee culture,” said Dr KG Jagadeesha, the secretary and chief executive officer of the Coffee Board of India. He added that the Board has also collaborated with e-commerce websites.