It’s not the bill, but will, that can save Namma Bengaluru

If you track Bengaluru’s growth from the 1970s till date, and view it in terms of the growth of an individual, it would suffice to assume that Bengaluru today has been through childhood to directly get well into adulthood without experiencing adolescence and teenage. The city was once known to be the fastest growing urban centre in the world.

That such a development is not good for its phenomenally growing population, requiring urgent corrective measures, may be a justification for the latest perceived solution — The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024. The bill was passed in the Assembly and Council in the recently concluded session, and sent to the Governor for his assent.

But the latter has sent it back to the state government with his opinion that with a bill of such magnitude, the concerns of various civic organisations and stakeholders — which includes its 1.40 crore population — should be addressed before going ahead with it.

The bill — which is expected to be an expensive and tedious administrative affair if implemented after the Governor’s assent — provides for core principles, institutions and processes for effective urban governance in the Greater Bengaluru Area to establish up to seven city corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area for effective, participatory and responsive governance. Currently, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is the sole municipal corporation for Bengaluru.

If, or when, the bill becomes an act following the Governor’s assent, the state government, through a notification, will constitute the Greater Bengaluru Authority for the Greater Bengaluru Area that could have up to seven separate municipal corporations under it, each headed by a commissioner, reporting to the chief commissioner, all appointed by the state government.