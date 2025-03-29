JDS, BJP slam milk, power price hike, Dy CM Shivakumar clarifies

BENGALURU: A day after prices of milk and electricity were hiked, the Opposition BJP and JDS slammed the government over the decision. The BJP is also planning to hold protests across the state.

Union minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said Karnataka is in the clutches of the “East India Congress Company”. It is a government of price hikes and tax impositions, he added.

“A milk crisis has begun in the state. This is the third price hike. In August 2023, the price was increased by Rs 3, in June 2024 by Rs 2, and now in March 2025 by Rs 4. Similarly, electricity has also become costlier,” Kumaraswamy stated.

He said the excuse is farmers, but the profit goes to KMF. “The government is running a corporate administration. You have increased the price of curds by Rs 4. What will you do with this money? Will it go to the farmers, or will KMF retain it? Clarify,” he asked the government.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the economy depends on electricity and petrol, and when their prices rise, the cost of all goods increases. “The Guarantee Implementation Committee is a ‘wasteful body’, through which Rs 150 crore is being unnecessarily spent on Congress workers. If this committee had been scrapped, that money could have been saved. On the one hand, tax money is used for the party, while on the other, people are burdened,” he added.

Meanwhile, DCM DK Shivakumar hit back at the Opposition, justifying the price hike. “Let Kumaraswamy criticise. Farmers also need to survive. If he has so much concern, let him get the cattle feed prices reduced. He can also reduce the GST rates and fuel prices,” Shivakumar said.