Karnataka tries out new methods to keep elephants at bay

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s USP is not just industrial innovation and ITeS, it is also sought after by other Indian states and foresters. Reason: The Karnataka forest department has tried the highest number of methods to mitigate man-elephant conflict and keep elephants away from human habitation.

The State has become a case study for others looking at adopting different methods. Karnataka houses the highest elephant population of over 6,400. Conflict cases are also rising. So far this year, 36 people have died in conflict, last year it was 43 and prior to that it was 50.

Along with using traditional methods like elephant proof trenches (EPT) and honey bee-red chilli rope fences, the Karnataka forest department is now using state-of-the-art technology and artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The department has partnered with ace research institutions like IISc and tech-driven companies from Bengaluru and other states.

The list of methods adopted include EPT, rope fences, 3-4 types of solar fencing, special concrete walls, rail barricades, barbed wire and mobile technology-enabled smart fences. Radio collars are also fitted on herd leaders and lone tuskers to track their movements. Villagers and coffee estate owners are also being sent alerts by foresters on elephant movement.

The latest is tree/pole mounted AI-enabled elephant deterrent device developed by a Hosur-based company, which was showcased at the recently-held Bengaluru tech summit.