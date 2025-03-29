Kidwai’s EWS patients waiting for health reports to be admitted

BENGALURU: Patients from economically weaker sections seeking treatment at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO), will now be admitted as in-patients while awaiting their final health investigation reports.

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr Sharan Prakash Patil issued this directive to hospital authorities on Friday, ensuring that those travelling long distances do not have to struggle for accommodation in Bengaluru.

Minister Patil also directed authorities to convert Shantidhama, a special ward, and Aniketana, a semi-special ward, into general wards to accommodate more economically disadvantaged patients as over 90 per cent of Kidwai’s patients fall under Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

The decision, initially discussed during a recent review meeting at KMIO, was officially implemented following the minister’s visit to the institute on Friday. The minister questioned why bed occupancy remained below 70 per cent despite high patient influx, to which officials at the hospital responded that beds were allotted only after final diagnosis, leaving patients without hospital accommodation during the waiting period. In response, Patil directed KMIO to change its policy and admit patients into wards until their reports are issued.

Highlighting the financial hardships faced by many patients, the minister stressed the need for this facility, especially for those travelling down from North Karnataka. “This may not be necessary for those living in and around Bengaluru, but is essential for patients from remote areas,” he said. Since health reports typically take one to two days, a consent form will be provided for those opting for in-patient admission during this period, the minister added.

While KMIO offers free accommodation and meals at its dharamshala, the minister emphasized that patients should be admitted to hospital wards whenever beds are available. “Only if beds are full should they be sent to the dharamshala,” he added. To implement these changes with immediate effect, KMIO issued an official circular and patient consent form from Friday.