Some Vijayapura BJP leaders back Yatnal’s expulsion

VIJAYAPURA: The expulsion of Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the BJP for six years has caused a vertical division between pro- and anti-Yatnal camps in the district.
While Yatnal’s supporters held a press conference on Thursday, demanding the revocation of his expulsion, his detractors welcomed the decision on Friday. BJP state functionaries Suresh Biradar and Gopal Ghatkamble stated that when party members cross limits, the leadership is left with no choice, but to take stern action.
It may be noted that following Yatnal’s removal, protests erupted in some areas, while others celebrated the decision.
Biradar, who also hails from the Panchamasali community, took exception to Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama for demanding that the BJP top brass withdraw the order. He said the seer should not make such demands, as they are not related to the community, but to the internal policies of the BJP.
“The seer is trying to project it as a setback to the Panchamasali community. He should not project the decision as injustice to the community, as it sends a wrong message about the community in society,” he said.
Clarifying that the protest is not representative of the entire community, he claimed that a significant number of those demonstrating against the decision were employees of Siddasiri Bank, owned by Yatnal.
Criticism against Yatnal intensified as leaders pointed out his frequent attacks on senior party figures, including former CM BS Yediyurappa and his son and BJP state chief BY Vijayendra.
Ghatkamble, a former corporator, stated that Yatnal’s presence in the party was causing more harm than good. He highlighted that over the past two years, Yatnal had consistently targeted party leaders, despite being given multiple opportunities to amend his behaviour. The BJP, he said, had supported Yatnal in the past, helping him rise to the positions of MLA and Union minister, but his recent actions had left the party with no alternative but to expel him.
Ghatkamble also criticised Yatnal’s performance in the recent elections, stating that despite being given charge of campaigning in 30 constituencies, his efforts did not yield any significant electoral gains for the party.
Taking a dig at Yatnal’s supporters, Ghatkamble remarked that instead of demanding his re-induction into the party, Yatnal should declare that he does not need the BJP. The BJP district core committee has resolved to accept and respect the decision of the central committee to expel Yatnal.