Some Vijayapura BJP leaders back Yatnal’s expulsion

VIJAYAPURA: The expulsion of Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the BJP for six years has caused a vertical division between pro- and anti-Yatnal camps in the district.

While Yatnal’s supporters held a press conference on Thursday, demanding the revocation of his expulsion, his detractors welcomed the decision on Friday. BJP state functionaries Suresh Biradar and Gopal Ghatkamble stated that when party members cross limits, the leadership is left with no choice, but to take stern action.

It may be noted that following Yatnal’s removal, protests erupted in some areas, while others celebrated the decision.

Biradar, who also hails from the Panchamasali community, took exception to Jaya Mrityunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama for demanding that the BJP top brass withdraw the order. He said the seer should not make such demands, as they are not related to the community, but to the internal policies of the BJP.

“The seer is trying to project it as a setback to the Panchamasali community. He should not project the decision as injustice to the community, as it sends a wrong message about the community in society,” he said.

Clarifying that the protest is not representative of the entire community, he claimed that a significant number of those demonstrating against the decision were employees of Siddasiri Bank, owned by Yatnal.