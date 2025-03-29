Yatnal’s expulsion detrimental to BJP: Ramesh Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: A group of disgruntled BJP legislators, headed by MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, appealed to the top leadership to reinduct expelled legislator Basangouda Patil Yatnal into the party, contending that his expulsion by the BJP Disciplinary Committee is bound to impact the party’s prospects in North Karnataka.

Following a meeting of the rebel BJP faction in Bengaluru on Friday, Jarkiholi said the leaders discussed the loss that BJP could suffer for showing Yatnal the door.

“We (disgruntled MLAs) are confident that the party leadership will revoke the order of his expulsion. He has been one of the most influential leaders in the party who can make a difference. I am sure that our appeal to the party will be considered seriously,” he said.

Jarkiholi called the BJP’s decision to expel Yatnal harsh, and said the party should not have done it in haste, given the latter’s popularity and influence among a large section of the people.