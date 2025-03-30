BBMP Budget 2025-26: Focus on tunnel roads, skydeck projects, and garbage cess implementation starting Tuesday

The BBMP budget states that the total receipts of Rs 19,930.64 crore comprise of an opening balance of Rs 2.53 crore, revenue from its own resources of Rs 11,149.17crore, and central and state government grants of Rs 8,778.94 crore. The BBMP listed Rs 42,000 crore for tunnel roads, where Rs 17,780 crore is being used for constructing tunnels along NH-7 from Hebbal-Hosur Road up to Silk Board.

2,500 eligible pourakarmikas to get houses

“A detailed project report is being prepared. The state government has also stood guarantee for the project for Rs 19,000 crore. The project will be done under viability gap funds where 40% is financed by government/ BBMP through bank loans and the remaining 60% is expected from concessionaires. We have identified seven lakh properties which are outside BBMP’s tax net. They will be included, wherein tax will be collected and fines will be imposed. We will also be collecting money from advertisements and other projects including collection of garbage service charges where we have set a target to collect Rs 685 crore,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media.