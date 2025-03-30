BBMP Budget 2025-26: Focus on tunnel roads, skydeck projects, and garbage cess implementation starting Tuesday

BENGALURU: Following the line drawn in the Karnataka state budget, the most criticised projects the skydeck, tunnel road, double decker flyover, white topped roads and utilising buffer zones along drains for road works have found their place in the 2025-26 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike budget for the state capital, Bengaluru, while also introducing garbage user fees ranging from Rs 10-Rs 400 per month depending upon built-up area, from April 1.
The city corporation released a budget outlay of Rs 19,930.64 crore for 2025-26, while last year the budget outlay was Rs 12,371.63 crore. This is an almost 50% increase over last year’s BBMP budget of Rs 13,408 crore, with the state government providing an additional grant of Rs 4,000 crore.
The BBMP budget states that the total receipts of Rs 19,930.64 crore comprise of an opening balance of Rs 2.53 crore, revenue from its own resources of Rs 11,149.17crore, and central and state government grants of Rs 8,778.94 crore. The BBMP listed Rs 42,000 crore for tunnel roads, where Rs 17,780 crore is being used for constructing tunnels along NH-7 from Hebbal-Hosur Road up to Silk Board.
2,500 eligible pourakarmikas to get houses
“A detailed project report is being prepared. The state government has also stood guarantee for the project for Rs 19,000 crore. The project will be done under viability gap funds where 40% is financed by government/ BBMP through bank loans and the remaining 60% is expected from concessionaires. We have identified seven lakh properties which are outside BBMP’s tax net. They will be included, wherein tax will be collected and fines will be imposed. We will also be collecting money from advertisements and other projects including collection of garbage service charges where we have set a target to collect Rs 685 crore,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told the media.
Girinath said a revised list of those escaping tax net has also been prepared and it has been found that a total of Rs 1,277 crore has to be collected, including cess and other taxes. The BBMP is aiming to generate Rs 5716 crore from property tax collection this fiscal.
Adding to this, BBMP Special Commissioner (finance) Harish Kumar, who presented the budget, said funds for infrastructure have increased by Rs 4,000 crore this financial year, compared to last year.
The BBMP budget has listed a Gruha Bhagya Scheme, under which BBMP will coordinate with government agencies to provide houses to 2,500 eligible homeless pourakarmikas, SC/ST/OBC, specially abled, EWS at the cost of Rs 130 crore.
On Greater Bengaluru not finding a place in the budget, Girinath said it is not under the BBMP, but for the state government to undertake.