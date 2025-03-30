BJP plans state-wide protests against price hike from April 2

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP will launch a series of protests against the hike in prices of essential commodities in the state and the suspension of the party’s MLAs from attending the Assembly session for six months.

Disclosing this to reporters on Saturday, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said an overnight sit-in protest will be held at Freedom Park here on April 2, starting at 11 am. All BJP MLAs, MLCs, former legislators, district unit presidents, and state office-bearers will participate in the protest.

Protests will also be held in district headquarters on April 4 and in taluks on April 5. Water and electricity tariffs, as well as milk and fuel prices, have been increased. The Congress government has guaranteed these price hikes, Vijayendra said.

On April 2, all BJP MLAs and MLCs will stage a protest near Vidhana Soudha and submit a petition to the Assembly speaker against the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs for six months. The suspension of BJP MLAs is an authoritarian decision and an insult to voters. “BJP MLAs and MLCs will boycott committee meetings until the speaker revokes the suspension order,” he said.

Hitting out at the government for extending reservation to Muslims in government contracts for civil works, Vijayendra said that after April 10, BJP leaders will visit all districts to raise awareness among the people against this move.