CM Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi on April 2 to push political proposals, discuss MLC vacancies and cabinet reshuffle

BENGALURU: Having recovered fully from his knee injury, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will embark on a four-day visit to the national capital on April 2, after Ugadi, to consolidate his position besides safeguarding the interests of his coterie of ministers.

His man Friday and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi had already visited the high command leaders in New Delhi a couple of days ago, and prepared the ground for Siddaramaiah to push certain proposals, including a change in the KPCC president’s post, according to sources. Jarkiholi hopes to replace DyCM DK Shivakumar as KPCC president, ahead of the local bodies’ polls, they added.

Siddaramaiah and Satish Jarkiholi will inaugurate Karnataka Bhavan-3 in New Delhi on April 2, and take part in the Congress Working Committee meeting slated to be held on April 3 and 4, and return to Bengaluru on April 5.