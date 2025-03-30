CM Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi on April 2 to push political proposals, discuss MLC vacancies and cabinet reshuffle

BENGALURU: Having recovered fully from his knee injury, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will embark on a four-day visit to the national capital on April 2, after Ugadi, to consolidate his position besides safeguarding the interests of his coterie of ministers.
His man Friday and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi had already visited the high command leaders in New Delhi a couple of days ago, and prepared the ground for Siddaramaiah to push certain proposals, including a change in the KPCC president’s post, according to sources. Jarkiholi hopes to replace DyCM DK Shivakumar as KPCC president, ahead of the local bodies’ polls, they added.
Siddaramaiah and Satish Jarkiholi will inaugurate Karnataka Bhavan-3 in New Delhi on April 2, and take part in the Congress Working Committee meeting slated to be held on April 3 and 4, and return to Bengaluru on April 5.
Satish held a breakfast meeting with Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa here on Saturday, and the duo discussed various issues that are to be brought to the notice of the central leaders.
Siddaramaiah’s visit is crucial in the wake of the alleged honeytrap attempt on Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and ‘supari’ killing attempt on the latter’s MLC-son Rajendra. With the finger of suspicion pointing to a cabinet minister, Siddaramaiah is likely to give his version to the central leaders, who are none too happy with the turn of events. Siddaramaiah will have to explain how Rajanna, on his own, got the issue raised in the Assembly and replied to the Opposition, especially expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.
Along with certain SC/ST leaders, who too are expected to visit New Delhi, Siddaramaiah will meet AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. The SC/ST ministers will second the CM’s proposals, including a change in the KPCC president’s post, a source said.
Getting clearance from the high command to fill the four vacant MLC posts is also on the CM’s agenda, with the final list already drawn up. Siddaramaiah would also discuss a cabinet reshuffle after completing two years in office as CM on May 20, 2025, and if LoP in the LS Rahul Gandhi gives his consent, it would happen in June.
“If Rahul gives his nod for the reshuffle, the question of Siddaramaiah stepping down after two-and-half years, in November 2025, does not arise,” a Congress legislator predicted.