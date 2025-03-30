Detergent powder in ice creams? FDA flags local units

BENGALURU: Nearly half of Karnataka’s local ice cream, ice candy, and cool drink manufacturing units have been flagged by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) for selling substandard products under unhygienic conditions.
A senior official from the FDA told TNIE that 97 out of 220 shops have been issued notices, while others received warnings for failing to maintain proper storage conditions. “Inspections uncovered shocking violations — detergent powder was being used in ice creams to create a creamy texture, while phosphoric acid, which weakens bones, was found in cool drinks to enhance fizz,” the department official said, adding that the department imposed a total fine of Rs 38,000.
As part of efforts to assess the quality and preparation methods of food commonly consumed by children, the department conducted inspections over two days. Officials examined all local manufacturing units involved in producing ice creams and soft drinks.
During inspections, officials found unhygienic and poorly maintained storage facilities at some locations. In several cases, manufacturers were using synthetic milk made from detergent, urea, or starch to cut costs. Instead of natural sugar, harmful additives like saccharin and non-permitted dyes were being used to enhance taste and colour.
Officials also noted that most units were either using contaminated or non-potable water in ice candies and cool drinks or were adding flavouring agents in quantities far exceeding the permissible limits. Department officials stated that flavours, essences, and colours used in these products are often not sourced from recognised or approved suppliers.
The department also completed inspections of restaurants, messes, and hotels, covering 590 establishments. Officials found that 214 hotels lacked proper pest control measures. As a result, a fine of Rs 1,15,000 was imposed.