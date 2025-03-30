Dr. MC Sudhakar announce steps to boost varsities based on sub-committee report

But in the last 25 years, the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Visvesvaraya Technological University and open universities have had an adverse impact on state-run universities.

We cannot start new universities without having proper research and funds to run them. Hence, the state government has directed to look into the financial condition of the universities. The sub-committee formed under DCM DK Shivakumar will soon present its report before the Cabinet and measures will be taken to strengthen varsities in crisis,” he said.

Sudhakar added that the government has already released Rs 11.30 crore, and works, including international hostel buildings and research centres, are pending, for which solutions will be sought.

“At present, 2,800 teaching posts are vacant, and I have urged CM Siddaramaiah to approve filling them. Many universities have appointed teaching and non-teaching staff without finance department approval. Based on demand for courses, additional staff will be appointed. Maintaining financial and administrative discipline of the varsities is our priority,” he added.