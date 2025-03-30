Ex-Union minister’s expulsion shakes up BJP; the party has a full plate

Fall in line or face action. That’s the simple yet stern message that the BJP top brass seems to be sending to its leaders in Karnataka by expelling former Union minister and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years.

Many in the party view it as a decisive step to put the faction-ridden state unit in order, while Yatnal’s sympathisers find it a bit too harsh an action that needs to be reconsidered. The move has shaken up the BJP in Karnataka, the party’s gateway to the South, clearly indicating that the central leadership will no longer tolerate indiscipline. This also paves the way for BY Vijayendra’s continuation as the state unit president, and a formal announcement is expected anytime soon.

It is a significant move, given the fact that the BJP has been struggling to find its form in the state since the Congress returned to power in early 2023, with a thumping majority of 136 out of 224 seats. Internal squabbles demoralised its cadres and impacted its ability to function as an effective opposition, despite several bunglings by the Congress government.