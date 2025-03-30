Ex-Union minister’s expulsion shakes up BJP; the party has a full plate

Fall in line or face action. That’s the simple yet stern message that the BJP top brass seems to be sending to its leaders in Karnataka by expelling former Union minister and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal from the party for six years.
Many in the party view it as a decisive step to put the faction-ridden state unit in order, while Yatnal’s sympathisers find it a bit too harsh an action that needs to be reconsidered. The move has shaken up the BJP in Karnataka, the party’s gateway to the South, clearly indicating that the central leadership will no longer tolerate indiscipline. This also paves the way for BY Vijayendra’s continuation as the state unit president, and a formal announcement is expected anytime soon.
It is a significant move, given the fact that the BJP has been struggling to find its form in the state since the Congress returned to power in early 2023, with a thumping majority of 136 out of 224 seats. Internal squabbles demoralised its cadres and impacted its ability to function as an effective opposition, despite several bunglings by the Congress government.
The party leaders in the state did attempt to corner the government over many issues including the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case; the ST Corporation funds misappropriation case, in which funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes were diverted to private bank accounts and the Waqf land issues — with some degree of success. However, the lack of unity among its leaders, especially seniors speaking openly against the state leadership, undid the party’s gains. The Congress continued to control the narrative, though, at times, on a weak footing.
Take, for instance, two major issues. Yatnal and team had abstained from the BJP-JDS padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru to corner the government over the MUDA issue. The party and the former Union minister had launched two separate campaigns against the Waqf Board’s claims on the lands owned by farmers and Hindu religious institutions. The campaigns got national attention. Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagadambika Pal, visited several places in the state to interact with affected farmers.
Yatnal had also positioned himself as a leader seeking reforms in the party to end ‘family and adjustment politics’. That got some traction among a section of the leaders, who openly backed him, and many extended tacit support by not defending the party, even when he publicly criticised former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra. This caused major damage to the party’s image. It gave the impression that the party had three groups — the state unit led by Vijayendra; Yatnal, and his team; and a neutral group waiting to see how things pan out.
Now, the question is, will Yatnal’s expulsion impact the BJP’s prospects in the elections, and will it help end factionalism within the party?
A section of BJP workers see Yatnal, a Panchamsali Lingayat leader from Vijayapura, as a hardline Hindutva leader. Kudalasangama Panchamsali Peeth seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, spearheading the movement seeking reservation for the community under 2A of the OBC category, has thrown his weight behind Yatnal. Some party leaders continue to back him, but their tone is no longer combative.
Party insiders feel, as it stands now, the expulsion may have a minor impact in a few pockets in North Karnataka. But, given Yediyurappa’s standing as the tallest leader in the Lingayat community and the time the party has to put its strategy to work, it may hardly be a factor in the next assembly polls. BJP may project Panchamasali community leaders from the same region to negate any effect the move could have. Also, it is unclear whether Yatnal will stay out of the party for six years or make a comeback like he did twice after being expelled in 2009 and 2016.
For now, it appears to be just the beginning of a series of measures to be taken to set things in order, end factionalism, and boost the morale among the cadre. Undoing the damage, building trust, and ensuring that the entire party works as one cohesive unit takes time and concerted effort from all sides. Its task becomes even tougher, given its formidable opponent. The Congress is already preparing for upcoming local body and assembly polls and has initiated measures to strengthen its presence at the grassroots level.
It has actively involved its cadre in governance by making them part of the government committees to implement its flagship guarantee schemes.
It is to be seen if the BJP gets its act together to put up a united front against the government over various issues, including price hikes — the latest being that of milk and electricity — and how it will pursue the honey-trap case. While the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s allegation of attempts to honey-trap him, the government seems to be conveniently ignoring the minister’s remarks made on the floor of the assembly. He had alleged that 48 leaders from different parties, including some central leaders, were honey-trapped, and “many people say Karnataka has become a CD and pen drive factory”. This is a serious charge and the government must come clean on it. As the opposition, the BJP has its work cut out.