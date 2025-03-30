Greens oppose lifting of Bandipur night traffic ban

MYSURU: As pressure mounts to lift the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park, environmentalists and wildlife activists are coming together to oppose the move. They are set to launch a campaign demanding continuation of the ban in order to protect the forest and its wildlife.

They have decided to meet in Bandipur on Sunday and discuss the potential impact of lifting the ban besides planning their next steps to safeguard the park. This is not the first time such concerns have been raised as ‘Save Bandipur’ campaign was launched to oppose similar proposals in the past.

They also argue that since the introduction of the night traffic ban, there is a marked reduction in animal fatalities on the highway and a decline in man-animal conflict in nearby villages. The activists fear that lifting the ban could threaten both the tiger reserve and the surrounding forest.