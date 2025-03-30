Greens oppose lifting of Bandipur night traffic ban

MYSURU: As pressure mounts to lift the night traffic ban in Bandipur National Park, environmentalists and wildlife activists are coming together to oppose the move. They are set to launch a campaign demanding continuation of the ban in order to protect the forest and its wildlife.
They have decided to meet in Bandipur on Sunday and discuss the potential impact of lifting the ban besides planning their next steps to safeguard the park. This is not the first time such concerns have been raised as ‘Save Bandipur’ campaign was launched to oppose similar proposals in the past.
They also argue that since the introduction of the night traffic ban, there is a marked reduction in animal fatalities on the highway and a decline in man-animal conflict in nearby villages. The activists fear that lifting the ban could threaten both the tiger reserve and the surrounding forest.
They further added that lifting of ban would sound a death knell for the farmers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as it would escalate the man-animal conflicts just like in neighbouring Kerala state.
Though Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has maintained that the night traffic ban issue is sensitive and said he would seek a legal opinion and discuss with the stakeholders before arriving at any decision, the activists feel that Wayanad MP Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra had written a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard besides AICC general secretary K C Venugopal also taking up the issue with the state government to lift the night traffic ban.
Wildlife activist S Nagarjunaswamy has made it clear that a more intense protest will be launched if the government proceeds with lifting the ban, especially as the issue is set to be heard by the Apex Court. Meanwhile, wildlife activist Joseph Hoover recalled how previous Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had outrightly rejected the Kerala government proposal to construct tunnel road inside the Bandipur. He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to exhibit the same commitment in the interest of the people and the wildlife.