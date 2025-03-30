ISRO achieves breakthrough in Semicryogenic engine development for Launch Vehicle Mark-3

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday announced significant progress in the design and development of a Semicryogenic engine or Liquid Oxygen / Kerosene engine, with a high thrust of 2000kN that will power the Semicryogenic booster stage of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3).

Specifying that the test demonstrated the smooth ignition and boost strap mode operation of the engine over a test duration of 2.5 seconds, ISRO said the objective was to validate the integrated performance of critical subsystems, such as pre-burner, turbo pumps, start system and control components, by carrying out a hot-firing for 2.5 seconds.

“The test proceeded as predicted, and all the engine parameters were as expected. With this, ISRO is further planning a series of tests on the Power Head Test Article (PHTA) to fine-tune the performance, before realisation of the fully-integrated engine,” it added.