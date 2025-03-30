Police to probe political angles in honeytrap, supari deal mysteries
BENGALURU: Police investigating the alleged attempt to honeytrap Cooperation Minister and Madhugiri MLA KN Rajanna, and the ‘supari’ deal on his son, MLC Rajendra, are looking at various angles, including the personal grudge that “unidentified powerful persons” and “top-level politicians” have against the father-son duo.
As Rajendra suspects powerful politicians, without mentioning their names, the onus is on the police to bust the mystery. The cases are tricky and sensitive due to political links, leaving police in a Catch-22 situation, according to official sources.
Political analysts observed that given the gravity of cases -- which involve two legislators, including a minister -- the presiding officers of both Houses should have intervened to uphold the dignity of the legislature. The Opposition parties’ role is also not up to the mark, as their fellow legislators are also facing threats.
The incidents, which reportedly happened sometime in the past, unfolded with Rajanna claiming that an attempt had been made to honeytrap him. Police suspect there is a correlation between the two cases as influential politicians are allegedly behind them.
Rajanna took his own time to lodge a complaint, and eventually approached Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, and the CID took up the case for investigation.
In the FIR filed at Kyathasandra police station on Friday, Rajendra mentioned that influential politicians had hatched a plot to finish his father Rajanna politically, as he is close to CM Siddaramaiah. He also pinpointed that “powerful persons” based in Bengaluru had hatched a plot to kill him. He did not mention the names of the leaders, but left it to police to uncover the mystery by interrogating the five accused against whom an FIR has been filed.
PWD Minister and CM’s close aide Satish Jarkiholi, replying to reporters’ queries in Bengaluru on Saturday, insisted that police should establish which influential leader had hatched the conspiracy. “I am not an investigation agency, let police find out who that influential leader is, there were many instances of political conspiracies reported across the country,” he said. Tumakuru SP Ashok KV has appointed Madhugiri DySP Manjunath G as the investigation officer, who is to complete investigation in two months. The mystery should be solved soon, as the time limit for police to file the chargesheet before court is 60 days, as per the BNSS.