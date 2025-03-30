Police to probe political angles in honeytrap, supari deal mysteries

BENGALURU: Police investigating the alleged attempt to honeytrap Cooperation Minister and Madhugiri MLA KN Rajanna, and the ‘supari’ deal on his son, MLC Rajendra, are looking at various angles, including the personal grudge that “unidentified powerful persons” and “top-level politicians” have against the father-son duo.

As Rajendra suspects powerful politicians, without mentioning their names, the onus is on the police to bust the mystery. The cases are tricky and sensitive due to political links, leaving police in a Catch-22 situation, according to official sources.

Political analysts observed that given the gravity of cases -- which involve two legislators, including a minister -- the presiding officers of both Houses should have intervened to uphold the dignity of the legislature. The Opposition parties’ role is also not up to the mark, as their fellow legislators are also facing threats.