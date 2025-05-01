Rowdy sheeter, accused in 2022 Fazil murder case hacked to death in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Suhas Shetty, a rowdy sheeter and a main accused in the murder of Fazil in Surathkal in 2022, was brutally hacked to death on Thursday at Kinnipadavu at Bajpe station limits on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said that the incident occurred at around 8.27 pm.

Suhas Shetty, who was travelling in a vehicle (KA-12-MB-3731) along with Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank, was intercepted by a group of assailants travelling in a Swift car and a pickup vehicle.

The assailants, numbering 5 to 6, attacked Suhas Shetty with deadly weapons, causing grievous injuries. He was immediately rushed to AJ Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered at Bajpe Police Station, and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused at the earliest.

Suhas, who is associated with Bajrang Dal was the main accused in the murder of Fazil, who was hacked to death on July 2022 at Surathkal. Fazil was allegedly murdered in revenge against the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

Suhas was involved in several murder and murder attempt cases. Reason behind his murder is yet to be ascertained.