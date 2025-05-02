Centre’s budget for nationwide caste survey not enough, says Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: Questioning the Centre, which recently announced having a nationwide caste survey, along with the next population census, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Karnataka government has conducted the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey with a budget of Rs 165 crore, while the Union Government has said its nationwide plan entails a cost of Rs 515 crore, which is not enough.

“If they had any concerns, they would have announced the survey in the budget. When we suggested it, they ignored it. And now due to pressure, they are doing it and want to take credit,” he said.

He further stated that the government initiated the survey in September 2010, when he was the Union labour, as well as social welfare minister in Dr Manmohan Singh’s cabinet, but the BJP did not release that report. “They (BJP) will now have to act on other demands like removing the 50% cap of reservation and helping SC/ST, Backward Classes and Economically-Weaker Sections.

This apart, reservation for SCs and STs in the private sector, and reservation for women in jobs and seats in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, state assemblies, and elected bodies, will have to be looked into,” Kharge said.