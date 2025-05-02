Driver stops bus to offer namaz, suspended

BENGALURU: The North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) on Thursday suspended a bus driver for stopping the vehicle and offering prayers with passengers onboard. The incident happened on April 29 when the bus was plying from Vishalgad to Hanagal.

A R Mulla attached to the bus corporation's Hanagal unit has been placed under suspension pending inquiry.

Mulla had stopped the bus near Gabbur Cross on the outskirts of Hubballi and had offered namaz on the seat behind the driver's seat. Several passengers were seated in the bus and one of the passengers had recorded him offering prayers and had posted it on social media.

Taking note of the video, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had ordered an inquiry. Based on a preliminary probe, the NWKRTC issued order suspending the driver for dereliction of duty, stating that he had observed the religious practice when passengers were on board and that his action had brought disrepute to the institution.