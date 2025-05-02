Four judges of Karnataka high court transferred

BENGALURU: Accepting the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium, the Centre on Thursday notified the transfer of four judges from the Karnataka High Court to various high courts.

According to separate notifications issued, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar is transferred to Madras High Court, Justice K Natarajan to Kerala High Court, Justice NS Sanjay Gowda to Gujarat High Court and Justice Krishna S Dixit to Orissa High Court.

Meanwhile, Telangana High Court Judge Justice PS Sudha, and Dr Justice K Manmadha Rao, Andhra Pradesh High Court judge, were transferred to Karnataka High Court. All the transferred judges are to assume charge of office in the respective high courts.

“With a view to infuse inclusivity and diversity at the level of High Courts and to strengthen the quality of administration of justice, the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on April 16 and 19, 2025 has recommended the transfer of the judges,” the Collegium observed, recommending the transfer of seven judges, including four judges from the Karnataka HC.

It may be noted that the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) had opposed the collegium’s proposal to transfer the four judges, and submitted a memorandum to the Union government not to consider the proposal, after boycotting proceedings of the high court recently.