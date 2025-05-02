Jobs of 9,000 garbage truck drivers, cleaners to be regularised: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the jobs of 9,000 drivers and cleaners working in municipalities across the state will be regularised in the coming days.

Siddaramaiah made this statement on Thursday, during a function organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), as part of Labour Day, to mark the issuance of the regularisation certificate to pourakarmikas working in the Palike for over 10 years. Ten pourakarmikas were symbolically handed over appointment orders at the event, which were issued by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Addressing thousands of pourakarmikas and their families, the CM said, “When I was the chief minister earlier, I had noticed contractors exploiting civic workers and not paying them fair wages.

Therefore, to help the workers, a system has been devised to mandate the minimum wage as per the Minimum Wage Act. Earlier, the salary that was being received was Rs 7,000, which was increased to Rs 17,000, and a system was made to credit it directly into the bank account. In this way, civic workers were freed from the clutches of the middlemen.”

He further added that when he was in the Opposition, he had exerted pressure on the ruling BJP in the state to regularise the services of pourakarmikas and promised that he would do it when the Congress came to power. “We have fulfilled that promise today.

With this, the salary of Rs 39,000 due to pourakarmikas will be paid directly into their accounts,” the CM said, adding that the public should also voluntarily pay attention to the cleanliness of their environment.