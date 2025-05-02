Karnataka Minister Patil dares MLA Yatnal, resigns as MLA to contest from Basavanabagewadi

BELGAVI: In a dramatic political move, Minister for Sugar, Sugarcane Development and Agricultural Marketing Shivanand Patil resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday, boldly accepting a provocative challenge from Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal to face off in a by-election.

The resignation came after an escalating war of words between the two leaders. Yatnal, known for his fiery rhetoric, had launched a personal attack on Patil and Hunagund MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar three days ago, reportedly challenging them to resign and contest a bypoll against him.

Yatnal had further stirred controversy by alleging that Shivanand Patil had changed his surname from 'Hachdadh' to 'Patil' for electoral gain. “If Patil has guts, he should resign as MLA of Basavanabagewadi constituency. I too will resign as MLA and both will contest the election to the assembly from the same Basavanabagewadi constituency,” Yatnal had said.