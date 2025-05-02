Karnataka SSLC results to be declared on May 2

BENGALURU: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC (Class 10) exam results on Friday -- May 2, at 11.30 am. This year, over 8.96 lakh students had appeared, including over 4.61 lakh boys and 4.34 lakh girls. The exams were held from March 21 to April 4.

School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa will officially announce the SSLC-1 results at 11.30 am. The formal declaration will take place at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru, in the presence of senior officials.

Students can check their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website. This year, exams were held at 2,818 centres across the state, with around 65,000 evaluators deployed at 240 evaluation centres to ensure smooth and timely correction of answer scripts.

Last year, around 8.9 lakh students had registered for the SSLC exams and the overall pass percentage stood at 73.40%, marking a drop from 83.89% in 2023, and 85.13% in 2022.

This year, students must score at least 35% to pass the SSLC examination, as the KSEAB has reverted to the pre-Covid evaluation system. Last year, the board had lowered the passing mark to 25% and added grace marks to help more students get promoted after a significant number failed the SSLC exams. However, prior to the exams, Bangarappa announced that such relaxations will no longer be in place.