Kolar to resume tomato exports to Bangladesh, but with a condition

BENGALURU/KOLAR : After nearly a year, Kolar is set to resume tomato exports to Bangladesh — but with a condition: the trade must be restricted to Bangladesh only, and not routed to Pakistan.

The Kolar Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market is the second-largest tomato trade hub in South Asia, after Pimpalgaon in Nashik, Maharashtra.

“Tomato exports to Pakistan stopped about three years ago. Exports to Nepal and Bangladesh also ceased a year ago. In about a month, tomato exports to Bangladesh will resume. However, they must not be exported to Pakistan. All exports to Pakistan remain banned as per the Central government orders. There is no loss to farmers or traders, as domestic demand in India remains strong,” said M Narayanaswamy, president of the Tomato Traders and Growers Association.

He explained that exports to Bangladesh had halted not only due to political unrest in the neighboring country but also because of increased tomato production there, reducing their demand. “With the seasonal shift, demand is expected to rise again. Along with Maharashtra, we export to Dubai (via Mumbai), Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong and Singapore. However, exports have been lower this year,” he added.

Every year from June to October, around 400 to 500 tonnes of tomatoes are transported daily from the Kolar APMC.

CMR Srinath, a farmer and tomato merchant, said farmers are willing to sell their produce at lower prices within India to safeguard the interests of the people.

Another trader mentioned that Bangladesh is prepared to import tomatoes from Kolar at Rs 95 per kg and is not concerned about the additional cost. However, Indian traders have emphasised that the tomatoes must not be resold to Pakistan — a practice previously used to increase profits.