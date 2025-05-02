VHP gives bandh call across Dakshina Kannada over murder of Bajrang Dal worker Suhas Shetty

MANGALURU: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a bandh across Dakshina Kannada from 6 am to 6 pm on May 2, condemning the killing of Suhas Shetty, a Bajrang Dal worker.

Suhas Shetty is also a rowdy sheeter and murder accused.

Stones were pelted at several private buses in Mangaluru and Mulki by the miscreants. In a few places, roads were blocked. Bus services were disrupted across the district. All shops and commercial establishments are shut down following the bandh call.

VHP has decided to take the body of the slain Bajrang Dal activist from A J Hospital in a procession to his house at Karinja in Bantwal taluk.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been issued in the Mangaluru city police commissionerate and the Dakshina Kannada district limits.

Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal has issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha(BNS) Act to maintain law and order from 6 am on May 2 to 6 pm on May 6.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of police Yathish N has issued prohibitory orders across the district till May 5.

Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the killing of Mohammad Fazil in 2022, was brutally hacked to death on May 1 at Kinnipadavu at Bajpe on the outskirts of Mangaluru by a group of unidentified assailants.

Fazil was allegedly murdered in revenge against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

Police have formed five teams to nab the killers.