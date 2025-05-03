Eight held for murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty; police say personal rivalry led to crime

MANGALURU: Eight persons have been arrested for the murder of Hindutva activist and rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty, who was accused in a 2022 murder case.
The accused have been identified as Abdul Safwan, Niyaz, Mohammed Muzamil, Kalander Shah, Adil Mehroof, Nagaraj, Mohammed Rizwan and Ranjit. While Nagaraj and Ranjit are from Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, the others are from Shanthigudde near Mangaluru.
Debunking widely circulated claims that the murder was carried out to avenge the recent lynching of a 36-year-old Muslim youth, allegedly by RSS and Bajrang Dal workers, Mangaluru City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said Shetty was killed as revenge for a 2022 murder that took place in Suratkal.
The commissioner also said the investigation so far has not pointed fingers at the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI).
According to the police, Shetty's murder was plotted by Adil Mehroof, who is the brother of Mohammed Fazil, who was allegedly killed by Suhas Shetty in 2022. Mehroof, along with another accused, Abdul Safwan, hatched the plot to murder Shetty.
While Mehroof wanted to avenge the murder of his brother, Safwan's motive stemmed from his fear of being murdered by Shetty, after his friends, Prashant and Dhanraj, had earlier attempted to attack him.
Safwan discussed the matter with Muzamil and Niyaz and later got in touch with Mehroof. As their intentions matched, they decided to collaborate, the police said. Mehroof also agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh to those who assist them in the crime and gave Rs 3 lakh in advance to the co-accused.
A team was formed to execute the crime which involved Safwan, Muzamil, Shafi Niyaz and his two friends Nagaraj and Ranjit. About a fortnight before the crime, Nagaraj and Ranjit arrived in Mangaluru from Kalasa and stayed at Safwan's house. They hired two vehicles to carry out the murder and after committing the crime, went into hiding at a place between Bajpe and Moodbidre. Police said another two persons who provided information and logistical support to the accused are at large and will be arrested soon
According to the police, the group had previously attempted to execute their plan twice, but could not succeed. The police also said they will question two women, who were seen at the crime spot during the murder and are believed to be the relatives of one of the accused.