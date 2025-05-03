Eight held for murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty; police say personal rivalry led to crime

MANGALURU: Eight persons have been arrested for the murder of Hindutva activist and rowdy sheeter Suhas Shetty, who was accused in a 2022 murder case.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Safwan, Niyaz, Mohammed Muzamil, Kalander Shah, Adil Mehroof, Nagaraj, Mohammed Rizwan and Ranjit. While Nagaraj and Ranjit are from Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, the others are from Shanthigudde near Mangaluru.

Debunking widely circulated claims that the murder was carried out to avenge the recent lynching of a 36-year-old Muslim youth, allegedly by RSS and Bajrang Dal workers, Mangaluru City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said Shetty was killed as revenge for a 2022 murder that took place in Suratkal.

The commissioner also said the investigation so far has not pointed fingers at the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI).

According to the police, Shetty's murder was plotted by Adil Mehroof, who is the brother of Mohammed Fazil, who was allegedly killed by Suhas Shetty in 2022. Mehroof, along with another accused, Abdul Safwan, hatched the plot to murder Shetty.