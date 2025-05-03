Karnataka Speaker Khader under attack from BJP over clean chit to Fazil family

Mangaluru: Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Saturday came under attack from the Opposition BJP for giving a clean chit to the family of Mohammed Fazil, who was murdered in 2022, in connection with the murder of Hindutwa activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty.
On Friday, Khader told mediapersons in Bengaluru that he spoke to Fazil's father and brothers, who told him that the family has no connection with Shetty's murder. Khader also added that the murder was the result of 'personal grudge' and 'rivalry' between the two groups.
However, soon after this, Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrwal revealed in a press meet that Fazil's brother Adil was involved in Suhas' murder. BJP leaders, including DK district president Satish Kumpala, MP Capt Brijesh Chowta and legislators of the district, called a press conference where they lashed out at Khader by calling him 'religious fanatic'.
"What does Khader have to say now after Fazil's brother's involvement in the murder? How can the police conduct a fair probe if a Speaker gives such a statement even before the arrests are made? Being a Speaker how can he issue such a statement?," asked Kumpala.
Referring to the recent move by some Congress MLAs to bring a privilege motion against BJP MLA Harish Poonja for linking Khader’s religious identity to the six-month suspension of BJP MLAs from the assembly, he questioned what action should be taken against Khader. He went on to allege, “With his statement, Khader’s jihadi mindset has been exposed," he alleged.
Stating that the accused had announced Suhas' murder through a status on social media before executing their plan, Kumpala asked why the police did not take any action.
“Government, police and all are involved in this. If they had acted swiftly, Suhas would have been alive today. There is strong suspicion on Bajpe police and their role should be investigated,” he demanded.
He also took strong exception to the police releasing the masked photos of Suhas' assailants in comparison to unmasked pictures of Fazil's assailants. Commenting on Home Minister G Parameshwara's announcement of the establishment of Anti-Communal Force, he said they dont have even an iota of hope on it and reiterated the demand for NIA probe into Suhas' murder. “The oppression of Hindu youths will only intensify with the Anti-Communal Force,” he alleged.
He also slammed the Home Minister for his silence over the accused announcing their next target on social media. Further, he criticised the home minister for allegedly holding a meeting with 'Muslim leaders' in Mangaluru on Saturday instead of inviting the elected representatives to discuss about the tension in the region.