Karnataka Speaker Khader under attack from BJP over clean chit to Fazil family

Mangaluru: Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Saturday came under attack from the Opposition BJP for giving a clean chit to the family of Mohammed Fazil, who was murdered in 2022, in connection with the murder of Hindutwa activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty.

On Friday, Khader told mediapersons in Bengaluru that he spoke to Fazil's father and brothers, who told him that the family has no connection with Shetty's murder. Khader also added that the murder was the result of 'personal grudge' and 'rivalry' between the two groups.

However, soon after this, Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrwal revealed in a press meet that Fazil's brother Adil was involved in Suhas' murder. BJP leaders, including DK district president Satish Kumpala, MP Capt Brijesh Chowta and legislators of the district, called a press conference where they lashed out at Khader by calling him 'religious fanatic'.

"What does Khader have to say now after Fazil's brother's involvement in the murder? How can the police conduct a fair probe if a Speaker gives such a statement even before the arrests are made? Being a Speaker how can he issue such a statement?," asked Kumpala.