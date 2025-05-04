BJP seeks internal quota policy implementation date

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders, including MP Govind Karjol, have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to announce the date of implementation of the internal reservation.

The Justice Nagamohan Das Commission is starting the survey work on May 5 and people will be encouraged to take part in it if the government announces the date of implementation of the policy, the BJP leaders said. After the Supreme Court judgment on August 1 last year, the state governments can implement the internal reservation, the BJP leaders said.

‘Suspicious situation’

Haryana, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh took immediate measures in that direction, but the conduct of the Siddaramaiah government, which is facing internal trouble is suspicious, they added.

The State Government is taking steps in that direction only after those fighting for the internal reservation are putting pressure on it, they further said. Karjol, a former deputy chief minister, former Union minister A Narayanswamy, and other BJP leaders said that the government must now take measures to instill confidence among people about the survey work by announcing the date from which the policy will be implemented.

The survey work will be completed by May 20 and the report will be ready within a few days as the commission is using technology for gathering and analysing data, BJP leaders said.