Kharge seeks strong action against Pakistan

KALABURAGI: All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has said that Congress would support the steps to be taken by the Modi government for the unity of the country.

Addressing the media at Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Kharge said that the Union Government should take action by taking all political parties into confidence.

“It will not be possible to just sit and make speeches. We should give a befitting reply to those who have insulted us. The Modi government should not play politics on this matter. We should not remain silent if our country is insulted. We are supporting action against Pakistan as our country is important to us,” Kharge said.

On the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census alongside the population census, Kharge said that the Congress had earlier demanded a caste census, but then the BJP mocked saying that the Grand Old Party was “sowing the seeds of caste poison.”

“The announcement of caste census might be a gimmick for the ensuing Bihar elections, but I will not speak about it,” Kharge said. If the Centre acts with a malicious intent, no one will tolerate it, he said, adding that they should do it with good intention.