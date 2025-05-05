Ankola’s Belgian Malinois duo joins CRPF for field operations

BAVIKERE(UTTARA KANNADA): Two Belgian Malinois from Ankola taluk have made it to the CRPF camp in Bengaluru where they will be trained and used in field operations. These dogs have been gifted by Ankola’s Raghavendra Bhat to serve the nation.

Bhat, who works as a district disability officer in the Department of Women and Child Development, has several rare breeds of dogs including Indian breeds Bully Kutta (Indian Mastiff, which is similar to Pit Bull), Mudhol hounds, German shepherd and boxer.

A couple of years ago, Belgian Malinois pups of Bavikere in Ankola created history when the paramilitary forces of Assam Rifles sought them to patrol the borders of Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The puppies from Ankola will be taken to the Dog Breeding and Training Centre at Taralu near Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road near Bengaluru and will be trained for 40 weeks before being deployed for duty.

The dogs, bred by Bhat in Bavikere village, will be handed over to the CRPF officials on Tuesday. “Two officials came to see the dogs. They tested them for their alertness, quality, height and weight and their response, to assess whether they meet their requirement,” he told TNIE.