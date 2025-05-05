BDA under fire for selling land under litigation

BENGALURU: Residents of Banashankari 6th Stage have been barred from constructing houses on their properties after multiple blocks in the layout came under litigation, affecting over 300 plots.

The layout, formed 22 years ago by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), includes long-time allottees from 2002, houses constructed over nine years ago, and site buyers from recent BDA auctions between 2021 and 2024. Though the area is fully developed and has a resident welfare association in place, the land has now been declared to belong to the original landlords.

Residents have alleged that the BDA have failed to defend its land acquisition in court and is continuing to auction sites that are under litigation, leaving many buyers in limbo and raising serious concerns about the agency’s functioning. Several affected residents, many of whom were unaware that their plots were under legal dispute, are now demanding urgent intervention.

“We are raising this issue anonymously because the landowners have political backing. But hundreds of us are suffering. This is a public failure. Why should we trust BDA after this?” they said.

A property owner from the 3rd Block said their family had bought the site through a BDA auction in 2021, registered it in 2022, and began construction only in February 2025. “We had already laid the foundation when local landlords informed us that a High Court order had quashed BDA’s acquisition in January this year,” the resident said.